Home

Women

Who is Millo Sunka, The First Actor From Arunachal Pradesh to Win International Film Award

Who is Millo Sunka, The First Actor From Arunachal Pradesh to Win International Film Award

Millo Sunka from Arunachal Pradesh holds the title of becoming the first actor from her state to get the Best Leading Actress award at an international film festival. Here's everything you need to know about her:

Who is Millo Sunka, The First Actor From Arunachal Pradesh to Win International Film Award?

Millo Sunka made waves with her phenomenal performance in the short film Nocturnal Burger. Sunka rose to stardom after she became the first actor from Arunachal Pradesh to receive the prestigious Best Actor (Female) Prisma Rome International Film Award in 2023.

WHO IS MILLO SUNKA?

Millo Sunka is the daughter of Millo Tago and Millo Yalyo, former employees of the Indian Forest Service, from Tajang village in the Lower Subansiri district. She spent her early years in rural Karnataka before moving to Bangalore, where her father had a job. Sunka, a resident of Hapoli in the Lower Subansiri area, was honoured with the best main actress prize at the prestigious Prisma Rome International Film Awards 2023 for her outstanding performance in the short film ‘Nocturnal Burger,’ according to EastMojo.

You may like to read

Millo Sunka has also been a part of ‘The Last Hour,’ a Hindi web series on Amazon Prime. She essayed the role of a cable car attendant. Millo played the role of Hayna in Netflix’s ‘Axone.’ Apart from ‘Nocturnal Burger,’ she has been featured in music videos and ad campaigns for several brands.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH CM PEMA KHANDU LAUDS MILLO SUNKA

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared the news of Millo Sunka’s achievement on his official handle. He wrote, “A Moment of Pride for Arunachal Pradesh. Millo Sunka brings rare laurels to us. She has become the first Arunachalee actor to win the Best Actress award at an international level. She has won the Best Actor award at Prisma Rome International Film Award 2023 for her short film ‘Nocturnal Burger.’ ‘Nocturnal Burger’ had its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival-2023, the largest independent film festival of the United States. It is also an official selection of the Aspen Film Festival 2023, which is an Oscar qualifying film festival.”

Arunachal Pradesh CM Lauds Millo Sunka:

A Moment of Pride for Arunachal Pradesh Millo Sunka brings rare laurels to us. She has become the first Arunachalee actor to win the Best Actress award at an international level. She has won the Best Actor award at Prisma Rome International Film Award 2023 for her short film… pic.twitter.com/o0TrqtemkQ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 24, 2023

Sunka’s historic triumph at the world film festival has brought joy to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Twitteratis Congratulate Millo Sunka:

#ArunachalPradesh‘s Millo Sunka becomes the first actress from Arunachal to be awarded the best actress at an international level

She has won the Prisma Rome International Film Award 2023 at International Sundance Film Festival, for her short film “Nocturnal Burger” #BrandIndia pic.twitter.com/SuWQgFqWLt — Abiema Lisham (@AbiemaLisham) April 25, 2023

Breaking barriers & making history! Proud to see #MilloSunka shatter stereotypes and pave the way for #Indian women in the #film industry. Kudos! pic.twitter.com/aqf80h78Nu — Samir Kumaar Modi (@samirmodi) April 28, 2023

Our Arunachal Pradesh is expanding globally. Congratulations to our home artists;

Filmmaker Nyago Ete & Actor Millo Sunka for representing #ArunachalPradesh at a global platform of international film festival- @Festival_Cannes Source: @thespacemedia #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/ivuXSVeOQ3 — Jummi Yomcha (@Jummiseeks) April 29, 2023

Millo Sunka becomes the first Arunachalee actor to win best actress at the international level. She has won the best actor in Prisma Rome International Film Award 2023 for her short film Nocturnal Burger.

Congrats to Miss #MilloSunka 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AYPQW5L8yW — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) April 27, 2023

NOCTURNAL BURGER, ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Nocturnal Burger, one of the two Indian shorts screening at the Sundance Film Festival this year, is set in a dysfunctional local police station in Mumbai. A night in a broken police station is propelled into a child abuse inquiry somewhere between dream, trauma, paranoia, caution, and the promise of a burger. On January 21 at the Sundance Film Festival 2023, Nocturnal Burger made its global premiere.

Her remarkable performance in ‘Nocturnal Burger‘ elevated Arunachal Pradesh’s film industry and served as an example for upcoming performers and directors in the area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.