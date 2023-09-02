Who is Nigar Shaji, the Project Director of Aditya L1 and the Force Behind India’s Maiden Solar Mission

Home

Aditya L1, India's first solar mission was successfully launched on September 2, 2023 from Sriharikota. With several scientists and engineers working on the mission, here all about Nigar Shaji, the Project Director, you probably did not know about.

Aditya L1 is India’s maiden solar mission and we could not have been more proud. After reaching the moon, India has scripted history in space exploration once again. The curiosity, dedication and unwavering spirit of success in imbued in all scientists working on this solar mission. Nigar Shaji, the project director of the Aditya L1 mission was the force behind this space exploration.

Aditya L1 launched successfully at 11: 50 am from Sriharikota.

MEET NIGAR SHAJI, THE ISRO SCIENTIST BEHIND ADITYA L1

Hailing from the greens of Sengottai, Tamil Nadu, Nigar Shaji is a graduate of the Madurai Kamaraj University. She joined ISRO in 1987 and currently resides in Bengaluru.

Before joining the maiden solar mission, Shaji was transferred to UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru where she worked in different verticals building her expertise. She was also involved in the design of India’s remote sensing, communication and interplanetary satellites in different capacities.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shaji said that ISRO has a conducive and comfortable environment for women as well. She said, ” “Targets should be chosen but here comes the best encouragement. There is no discrimination or inequality towards women anywhere in the ISRO centers across the country. We are recognized for our work and abilities. We should work with faith in the future. That will make us sit in the front row,”

ALL ABOUT ADITYA L1 SOLAR MISSION

Aditya-L1 started generating the power.

The solar panels are deployed. The first EarthBound firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3, 2023, around 11:45 Hrs. IST pic.twitter.com/AObqoCUE8I — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

ISRO on Saturday launched the country’s ambitious Solar mission, Aditya L1 eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayan 3 a few days ago.

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-meter-tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from this spaceport, located on the Eastern coast about 135 km from Chennai.

It will be PSLV’s “longest flight” for about 63 minutes. According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft, after traveling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

