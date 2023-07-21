Who is Phangnon Konyak, First Naga Woman Nominated as Vice Chairperson of Rajya Sabha?

Home

In Nagaland's history, it is after 60-years that a women has been elected to the House of Parliament.

Representation and inclusivity have been a matter of much debate in the realm of politics in India and well, around the world. It is not surprising to say that the political sphere is dominated by males and also somewhere harbours certain patriarchal norms. While reforms are underway and changes have started to be seen, it remains a long haul. Recently, in a first, a woman from Nagaland, S. Phangnon Konyak, was nominated to the panel of Vice Chairpersons in Rajya Sabha. Not just that, but what makes this entire motion historic is that it is the first time that there is a 50 percent women representation in this panel!

“This is the first time in the history of the Upper House that equal representation has been given to women members in the panel of Vice Chairpersons,” an official statement from the vice president’s office said.

Smt @phangnon taking the oath as Rajya Member making history as the first Women Rajya Member from Nagaland & the first @BJP4India MP from Nagaland. Attended the event with @jacob_zhimomi & @YanthungoPatton pic.twitter.com/wniowqZUEH — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) April 4, 2022

When there are three more women, why are we only talking about Phangnon Konyak? Konyak here just does not represent women, but a Naga woman to be seen in the political front over six decades now.

MEET PHANGNON KONYAK, NAGALAND ,MP NOMINATED

Hailing from Oting village in Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha panel is a historic move in itself. She is the second woman parliamentarian from Nagaland, since 1977 when Late Rano Shaiza was elected to Lok Sabha, to come to the House.

She is the State President of Bhartiya Janta Party Mahila Morcha. In March 2022, she became the first Naga woman to be elected to the Rajya Sabha. Konyak was elected unopposed from the lone Nagaland seat that went into polls on March 31. The 44-year-old’s election is a milestone because in the history of 60 years, non-Naga women have been the face of politics in the parliament.

S Phangnon Konyak took oath in the Rajya Sabha today after being elected unopposed as BJP’s representative from Nagaland. Konyak is the first woman MP as well as BJP’s first MP from the northeastern state.

RAJYA SABHA’s HISTORIC MOVE

In a historic move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice chairpersons of the Parliament’s Upper House with half of them being women. Among the Rajya Sabha members who are the new vice-chairpersons are P T Usha, S Phangnon Konyak, Fauzia Khan, Sulata Deo, V Vijaysai Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, L Hanumanthaiah and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Fauzia Khan, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April, 2020, while Sulata Deo from Biju Janata Dal was elected to the Upper House in July, 2022.

Incidentally, all the women members nominated to the panel are first-term parliamentarians and Konyak is the first ever woman from Nagaland to be elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

As per Rajya Sabha rules, “The chairman shall, from time to time, nominate from amongst the members of the Council a panel of not more than six vice chairmen, one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman when so requested by the chairman, or in his absence, by the deputy chairman.”

