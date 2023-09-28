Who is Pranati Nayak, The Only Indian Gymnast to ‘Vault’ Her Way in Asian Games 2023 Finals?

Home

Pranati Nayak, hailing from West Bengal, has been training as a gymnastic as an 8-year-old. She is the only Indian gymnast to make to the Asian Games 2023 finals.

Gracefully ‘vaulting’ (pun intended) her way to the finals of Asian Games 2023, Pranati Nayak is all set to perform. She is the only Indian gymnast to have qualified for the finals held in Hangzhou, China. Vault is an all-round gymnast game. In the women’s vault, Nayak is one of the 18 participants who will be competing in the finals.

MEET PRANATI NAYAK, INDIA’S GYMNAST AT ASIAN GAMES 2023

Hailing from West Midnapore West Bengal, Pranati had always been to gymnast her way to everywhere. She was first selected by the Sports Authority of India(SAI) East Centre Kolkata in 2003, at the young age of eight. During her journey as a gymnast, she bagged several medals at national, sub-junior championships etc.

Nayak has been a gymnast at heart right from a young age. She used to do all sorts of acrobatics, while on her way to school. After years of sweat and blood, she finally made a breakthrough to the world’s fame in the 2012-14 nationals. Then, there was no stopping for the little girl with a dream from Midnapore. Since then, Pranati has participated in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships, World Championships, and World Cup, Tokyo Olympics.

Later, Pranati got her name to fame in 2019 when she won a bronze for the country in the professional vault event at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. She had scored 13.400 in the first vault, and 13.367 in the second vault, winning bronze by scoring 13.384. Since then, Nayak has ascended to become India’s leading vaulting champion, having participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Nayak’s parents have supported her at every step. Her mother Pratima Devi in an interview with India Today said, ” A lot of parents do get their daughters married off at an early age. I think they are wrong. Children, especially daughters, should be supported. All my three daughters are educated. Pranati wanted to pursue sports, hence we supported her.”

In the women’s vault sports event, Nayak placed 6th among the top 8 qualifiers, with a total of 12.716 points.

