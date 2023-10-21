Home

Who is Puja Tomar, First Indian Woman MMA Fighter to Sign UFC Contract?

Puja Tomar is an MMA fighter who has achieved great feat as she is all set to sign UFC contract that will make her first Indian woman to be apart of this tournament.

WWE, MMA fighting have all been an arena where we see more men. Women sportsperson fighting inside the rings is not a common sight. Overcoming all odds right from her childhood, Puja Tomar has made India proud as she became the first-ever Indian woman to sign a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Tomar took her social media to share the milestone.

MEET PUJA TOMAR, 5-TIME WUSHU CHAMPION

Experiences make us who we are, some are bitter and some are sweet. Overcoming odds one punch at a time, Puja became a fighter as a result of her childhood. According to a report by Scroll, Tomar said how a series of unfortunate events led her to take up MMA and not really because she was interested in it. She said, “The kind of grief I’ve experienced in life has made me tough. How my mother had to stand tall after my father passed away, the situation at home… when I look back at that, the current troubles feel very small. I strengthened myself with those thoughts. ”

Tomar had a rough childhood. She grew in a patriarchal-dominated world. She has three sisters and one of them has a problem in her leg. The MMA fighter, like any sister, used to fight for her sister when she was teased. Eventually fighting the odds, she got inspired by the life of Jackie Chan. She took a leaf out of his life and started practising moves and stunts and eventually made shift towards learning martial; arts.

Tomar has several feathers in her cap – she is a five-time national wushu champion, has a background in karate and taekwondo and won multiple medals in both disciplines. Soon, she became one of the most popular faces in Indian mixed martial arts. She is the reigning Matrix Fight Night (MFN) strawweight champion.

Tomar began her MMA journey in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks, winning her first four professional fights. She made her MFN debut in 2021 and defeated Ritu Phogat to become the strawweight champion.

Tomar’s signing with the UFC is a major milestone for Indian MMA. She is a role model for aspiring fighters in India and her success is sure to inspire more women to take up the sport. Tomar is expected to make her UFC debut in early 2024.

More power to all the women out there who are fighting all odds with much fortitude to carve a name for themselves by themselves!

