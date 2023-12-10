Who is Pushpa Kapila Hingorani, The Mother of PIL, Who Fought to Bring Justice to Women?

Home

Kapila Hingorani, known as the Mother of PILs, has significantly contributed in changing the legal system of India. Read on to know her inspiring journey.

Pushpa Kapila Hingorani was a trailblazing Indian lawyer who is widely recognized as the “Mother of Public Interest Litigation (PIL)” in India. Born in Nairobi in 1927, she was educated in Kenya and the UK before returning to India in 1947 to pursue a career in law.

Pushpa Kapila Hingorani’s legacy continues to inspire generations of lawyers and activists. Her courage, determination, and compassion serve as a reminder of the power of law to bring about positive change. Today, the PIL remains a cornerstone of India’s legal system, enabling individuals and organizations to seek justice for issues that impact the public interest.

Meet Kapila Hingorani, a Lawyer Who Dedicated Life to Justice

Hingorani’s journey started in 1979 when she came across a newspaper story about the plight of undertrial prisoners in Bihar. This harrowing account sparked a passion within her to fight for the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged. She realized that existing laws only allowed victims or their relatives to file petitions, leaving many vulnerable groups without legal representation.

To address this gap, Hingorani filed a PIL on behalf of the undertrial prisoners, challenging the inhumane conditions in Bihar’s jails. This case, known as the “Hussainara Khatoon Case,” marked a turning point in Indian legal history. It established the PIL as a powerful tool for social justice and paved the way for countless others to seek legal redress for public wrongs.

Over the next four decades, Hingorani argued numerous landmark PILs covering a wide range of issues:

Women’s rights: She fought for gender equality and campaigned against discriminatory practices like sati and dowry.

Environmental protection: She challenged polluting industries and advocated for the conservation of natural resources.

Prison reforms: She continued to champion the rights of prisoners and worked to improve prison conditions.

Child welfare: She fought for the protection of children and challenged child labor practices.

Right to information: She advocated for transparency and accountability in government institutions.

Hingorani’s tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to justice made her a powerful voice for the voiceless. She received numerous accolades for her work, including the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Hingorani’s story is a testament to the power of one individual to make a difference in the world. Her unwavering commitment to justice continues to inspire action and empowers others to fight for a better future.

