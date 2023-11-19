Home

Who is Raviba Jadeja, Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife and Leading Politician From Gujarat ?

Raviba Jadeja has been all over the internet as India paced towards the ICC World Cup final. She is not just Ravindra Jadeja's wife but a modern day politician as well.

When on the field, the Men in Blue, give it their all. But, no one can deny the relentless and unwavering support of their loved ones. Those presence, and claps in the stand always are heard apart from the crowd. It is then when the partners and spouses of all the cricketers. One name that is trending all over social media this cricket season is Raviba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja.

But that is not all that defines her. So, who is Raviba Jadeja after all?

Meet Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Raviba Jadeja

Raviba is a politician associated with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Born to Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki, she pursued Mechanical Engineering at Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot. She was the chief of Karni Sena’s women’s wing and later officially joined the BJP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivaba Jadeja (@rivabajadeja)

Raviba joined the party and stepped foot into the political realm in 2019. In 2022, she contested from Jamnagar constituency in the Gujarat Assembly Elections and emerged triumphant by recording 88,835 votes and achieving 57.79 per cent vote share in her maiden election.

As a modern-day politician may look like, Raviba is pretty active on social media. Working for the welfare of women, society and the underprivileged, Jadeja is very vocal about her ideology.

Why is Raviba Jadeja All Over Social Media?

She got married to Ravindra Jadeja in April 2016. Recently, several videos and snippets from old interviews of the politician surfaced in light of India’s splendid pace at the ICC World Cup tournament. Raviba was seen accompanying her husband at different matches and being his biggest pillar of support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivaba Jadeja (@rivabajadeja)

Both the husband and wife are active social media users. Jadeja aka Jaddu is often seen sharing the works of his wife and supporting her campaigns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed a baby girl in 2017. Since then, the two of them keep sharing their moments of love and laughter and constant support for each other.

