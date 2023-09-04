Who is Sanjeeta Bhattacharya -Actress by Day, Musician by Night- Making Her Debut in SRK's 'Jawan'? Exclusive

Home

Jawan actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with none other than the superstar-Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, she talked about how a singer turned into actor, her musical journey and spilled beans about working with SRK.

Picture this- you are working relentlessly on your passion projects, pursuing dreams with sweat and blood involved, taking risks and one fine day you get a call only to know that you are going to work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. A dream turned magical a little too quickly!? That is what happened with Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Sanjeeta is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside SRK in his much-anticipated movie ‘Jawan.’ In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sanjeeta spilled some beans on what it is like working with SRK, her musical journey and more.

Sanjeeta is a Grammy award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeta Bhattacharya (@sanjeeta11)

‘My first day was extremely nerve-racking…,’ Sanjeeta on Working With SRK

Life can be extremely unpredictable and we can only know what’s up next when we have the heart to take a risk and have full belief in ourselves. A similar fate awaited Sanjeeta. “I had no idea ki jis film ke liye maine audition diya tha ki uss film ke protagonist Shah Rukh Khan hai. I got very excited and maine chila chila ke apne parents ko bataya. ”

“My first day was extremely nerve-wracking. But once Shah Rukh sir walked onto the set he made everything so comfortable. There was no intimidation or divide then.” The musician-turned-actor further opened up about how music became a way to break the ice on set when Shah Rukh Khan asked her to sing a song for everyone after he got to know about her talent.

Divulging further about her preparation for her role, the ‘Jawan’ actress said that, “Most of the stunts we did ourselves and it was a lot of fun, adventurous and a little bit scary. My most challenging one has to be jumping from a height. I am a bit scared of heights but it takes a lot of strength of the heart to do it. It was really really hard.”

‘Jawan’ is already making records with its advance booking sales. With its exciting songs, SRK seems to have experimented with his look as well. Speaking on the bald look, the debutant said,” It was very brave of him. I think only he could have pulled it off and he really looked badass!”

Meet Sanjeeta – A musician by Day and Actor By Night

Passion burns the fuel to keep the pursuit of dreams going. And music has fuelled Sanjeets’ dreams forever. “ I started learning Indian classical music since the age of 5. Throughout my school life, I used to take part in singing competitions etc. But acting happened to me randomly. It happened in 2021 when a casting director reached out to me out of nowhere for an ad.”

Eventually, she graduated from Berklee College of Music, got nominated for a Grammy award and also has her own OTT series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeta Bhattacharya (@sanjeeta11)

Sanjeeta’s Mantra to Keep Going, Unwinding and More

“Agar music na hota I don’t do what I would be doing. Music also helped me travel so I try to make sure and keep at least three days before or after the show so I can see the place, relax and unwind,” the musician said.

“As an artist it is very important to take time off. You need time to rejuvenate and get that motivation. It is important to relax and unwind. You are not a factory or automatic churning machine. So I make sure to relax and take time off.” Adding on to her mantra to unwind she said, “I cook, when I am unwinding myself I just write a lot and read a lot. “

When asked how she keeps working through the challenges, she said, “ I try my best to not attach to much expectation. I make sure I do my work with all my heart but not have much expectation from it. Also the joy of making art. It is supposed to make your heart flourish..so yeah..”

The debutant is all geared to take the audience by surprise with her work. Meanwhile, she also is ready with two or three more single songs Dear Diary, release of the next OTT show Broken News season 2.

