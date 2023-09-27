Home

Who is Sarah Sunny, India’s First Practising Lawyer Whose Hearing Impairment Did Not Stop Her From Presenting Her Case?

In a first, Sarah Sunny a lawyer with hearing impairment, presented her case ta the Supreme Court with help of sign languages.

The sky is the limit when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams. It is all blood and sweat that results in the accomplishment of ambitions and aspirations. In a historic move, For the first time ever, India has a deaf advocated in the Bar Council. Sarah Sunny, the first lawyer with hearing impairment attended the judicial proceeding in Supreme Court on Friday.

India’s judicial system witnessed the first such courtroom where a lawyer with a hearing loss presented her case.

MEET SARAH SUNNY, DEAF ADVOCATE WHO EMBARKED ON A JOURNEY OF JUSTICE

Hailing from Kottayam, Kereal, Sarah is a deaf advocate who is based out of Bengaluru. She is now a practising lawyer and an active member of Human Rights Law Network. She comes from family who supported her through all thick and thin. Sunny also has a twin sister Maria. The sistre duo completed B. Com from Jyotinivas College in the same city. And when Mary preferred to follow her father’s career Jyoti Niwas College in Kerala. While Maria followed in the footsteps of her father to become a chartered accountant, Sarah always knew where her destiny lay.

While speaking to India Today, Sunny said, “It was a dream come true experience for me. I had a great desire to appear for a case in the highest court of the judiciary of our country, which I never expected so soon and that, too, accomplished in the presence of the Honourable Chief Justice of India. This gives me more confidence and guts. I want to be a role model for others who are specially-abled.”

Sarah is working her way to understand one law at a time. She further aims to comprehend the depths of the constitution, disability law and human rights law to help several others to be able to pursue their dreams and live a life with much dignity.

SARAH’S CHALLENGES IN FACING THE COURTROOM

For Sarah, presence of an interpreter was imperative. One sign language interpreter can only explain things for nearly an hour, so there have to be two interpreters. On September 22, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard hearing-impaired lawyer Sarah Sunny through sign language interpreter Saurav Roy Chowdhury in a case related to rights of Persons with Disability (PwD).

The speed of hand and finger movement with which interpreter Saurav conveyed Sarah the proceedings of the court was praised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The CJI agreed with the views of Mehta.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala said that the judiciary needs to be equipped to deal with these situations and proper infrastructure and specialised interpreters are needed.

“Even judges need to have at least basic knowledge of the sign language, so that the sign interpreters intentionally or unintentionally does not mislead or misguide the court. Judges don’t need to be experts but at least they need to have a basic knowledge,” he said.

“The open mind(edness) of the CJI has set an example and opened doors for specially-abled persons… Though this time I was not there for the argument of the case, Advocate Sanchita wanted to open doors for me to get an experience of the Supreme Court and to prove that a specially-abled person is not behind,” Sunny told Live Law.

This was just one step in the right direction, it is a long haul for Sarah and the Indian judicial system to equip with all-inclusive and accessible system.

