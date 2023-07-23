Home

Who is Saroj Devi Agrawal, Sarpanch Braving The Odds to Create a Change in Her Village

Bhaleswar sarpanch Saroj Devi Agrawal does everything in her capacity to empower little girls and women in her village - Read her inspiring journey!

The term ‘sarpanch’ typically conjures up images of an elderly man with grey hair, sometimes wearing a turban, sporting a thick mustache, carrying a stick, and commanding the terror and respect of an entire community. It never occurs to us to think of a woman but this woman sarpanch in Odisha’s small hamlet is making headlines for all the right reasons. Saroj Devi Agrawal is the sarpanch of Bhaleswar in the Naupada district who stood up despite discrimination against women to pursue careers in public administration.

MEET SAROJ DEVI AGRAWAL, FEMALE SARPANCH WHO FOUGHT THE ODDS

Following her marriage, Saroj Devi, a city girl, was forced to relocate to a hamlet. She continued to fight for her rights while finding it challenging to adjust. After becoming a sarpanch in 1990, she continued to fight for her rights and made a difference. For the past 32 years, she has consistently let her work speak for itself. She endured adversity and last year was elected to the position of sarpanch in her community.

HOW SAROJ DEVI FROM ODIDSHA IS A CHANGEMAKER?

Saroj Devi Agrawal has employed drones to provide her panchayat’s residents with old age and disability pensions. Additionally, she uses them to give sick people their medications. The sarpanch anticipated that in the future, the drone will assist in providing other services to people in remote locations. Seven villages make up Bhaleswar Panchayat. Agrawal used a drone on her own initiative, according to Block Development Officer (BDO) Subedar Pradhan of Nuapada, because the government does not have the funding to purchase such equipment to provide services to beneficiaries.

Saroj Devi Agrawal suggested empowering females to take on leadership roles in order to advance gender equality in society. In order to create awareness about the empowerment of girls, Agrawal developed a two-pronged strategy for her campaign that included planting trees to protect the environment. The sarpanch of Bhaleswar panchayat made the announcement that 50 trees will be planted for every girl child born, highlighting the need to abolish gender discrimination in all of its manifestations.

HOW SAROJ DEVI IS WINNING HEARTS WITH HER SOCIAL WORK?

Exemplary dedication and commitment https://t.co/1XmVbmf6Pz — Ankush Bansal (@ankushkhr) June 30, 2023

Sarpanch Bhaleswar deserves to be an MLA . I appeal the BJD supremo to consider. — Kishore Meher (@bairakhpali) June 18, 2023

Best Sarpanch Of Our Odisha God bless you Lord Jagannath — Bikram Keshari Mahanta (Dream OAS Officer) (@mahanta_keshari) June 29, 2023

You efforts for the betterment of ppl is really Commendable Ma’am ❤️❤️ — Shiba Prasad Samal (@samal_shiba) June 29, 2023

Great initiative madam.. raise your voice always towards the needy. — Anup Kumar Rout (@only4lipu) July 9, 2023

Very Good. Keep it up. Be with the peoples of your area. Others should follow. Jai Jaganath. https://t.co/ByLuY3HhzW — Saroj Kumar Sahu (@sahusaroj) June 29, 2023

That’s worth appreciating . I’m sure your positive vibes are spreading all over the nation and inspiring everyone ❤️ — Ila Upadhyaya (@upadhyaya_ila) June 20, 2023

Women’s sarpanches throughout India have shown great promise because most of them have made it to the top by challenging patriarchal norms.

