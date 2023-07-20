Home

Who is Shrishti Sharma, 18-Year-Old Limbo Skater Who Just Entered The Guinness Book of World Records

Adding another feather in her hall of fame, the 180year-old has been setting and breaking her own records right from 2015!

Skating her way into the glory, is all that Shrishti Sharm has ever known. India’s limbo skater, Sharma, has glorious once again skated her way into the Guinness World Records. Yes, you read that right, once again! Shrishti is a roller skater who effortless swifts underneath obstacles. Recently, she broke her won record and became the fastest limbo skater over 50 meters. She broke her previous record of 7.38 seconds in 2021 and now set a new milestone with 6.94 seconds.

SHRISHTI SHARMA LIMBO SKATING HER WAY TO MAKE NEW RECORDS | WATCH

The 18-year-old elegantly skated her way beneath these horizontal poles and added another feather in her recod-holding cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

SHRISHTI SHARMA RECORD-BREAKING FEAT

According to data presented by the Guinness World Record, Shrishti Sharma has been achieving new heights since 11 years of age. Here are some of her benchmarks thus engraved:

She set her previous record of 7.38 seconds in 2021, and she’s now shaved a whole second off the time set in 2011 (7.97 seconds) by China’s Xue Wu, the original holder of this record.

The first Guinness World Records title Shrishti achieved, aged 11, was the lowest limbo skating over 25 metres. She successfully skated underneath 25 bars placed at the incredibly low height of 17 cm (6.69 in). To date, no one has been able to break this record.

In 2017, Shrishti took her talents to an ice rink, where she achieved the lowest limbo ice skating over 10 metres at a height of 17.78 cm (7 in). This record also remains unbroken.

SHRISHTI SHARMA, A SKATER, A CAMPAIGNER AND MORE

Pursuing her dream Shrishti Sharma has worked towards her passion right from 2015. That was the first time she made a record and engraved her name a record-breaking skater. And since then, she has not known to stop. Today, the 18-year-old brought more laurels and added another record to her personal hall of fame.

Making India proud, Shrishti is just not a skater but an avid and earnest campaigner for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project. She uses her record attempts to promote the organisation.

WHAT IS LIMBO SKATING?

Limbo skating a sport where a person on roller skates passes underneath a range of obstacles without touching it. Professionally trained athletes often spread their legs to pass under the horizontal poles.Shrishti skilfully limbo skated under 51 horizontal bars – placed just 30 cm (12 in) above the ground – without touching or dislodging any of them. Additionally, neither her hands nor arms were permitted to touch the floor at any point during the attempt, so she held her legs for the entire duration whilst maintaining the splits position.

