Who is Simar Khurana, The 6-Year-Old Videogame Developer Who May Give All Techies a Run For Their Money?

Children love indulging in videogames, but this little kid has developed one herself or her friends. Read on to know the story of Simar Khuarana!

Computers, coding, ethical hacking etc seem to have become common things that every other person knows or is interested in. But for many, it is too complicated, to understand all those languages. However, Simar did not think so. An India-origin resident of Canada, Simar Khurana is the world’s youngest videogame developer and she is just 6 years old! Yes, you read that right, a child prodigy hailing from Ontario, Simar has let all coders astounded with her unbelievable skills.

It’s not unusual for kids that age to spend much of their free time playing video games, but the young girl from Beamsville, Ontario, Canada decided she wanted to make them, too. And at just 6 years and 335 days of age, Simar Khurana became the world’s youngest videogame developer recorded the Guinness Book of World Records

MEET SIMAR, THE WORLD’S YOUNGEST VIDEOGAME DEVELOPER

The story of Simar began when she visited a doctor and that one conversation led her to engrave her name in the Guinness book of World Records. Paras Khurana, Simar’s father speaking with GWR said, After a visit to the family doctor, where he lectured her and her elder sister for eating junk food, she came up with the idea for the game, which she named Healthy Food Challenge. “The doctor said I have to eat healthy, so I decided to make a game about healthy food and junk food,” added Simar.

The child prodigy had started learning coding less than a year ago, taking three classes a week.Simar’s father Paras is the one who noticed his daughter’s aptitude for maths and coding.

“Simar learnt math on her own by watching YouTube videos,” he told us. “While in Kindergarten, she was able to do Grade 3 maths. She was making crafts and games with whatever she had, sometimes just out of waste paper.“I felt that she would naturally excel at coding as she had an ideal combination of skills. So, I got her to try a demo coding class which she loved!”

Simar said she wants to be a game developer when she grows up, but she already is one!https://t.co/3trT67IQba — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 5, 2023

Maths, and coding have been a few aspects that have always fascinated her and she wanted to pursue it further. “Simar was determined and willing to work hard,” Paras said. “We increased her classes […], she started taking 4 classes a week. At the same time she was learning dance, gymnastics and karate which she wanted to continue, as well.

She also has a YouTube channel, named Simar’s World, through which she intends to connect with other kids and share her ideas for more games.

