Who is Svetlana Savitskaya, The First Woman to Walk in Space on This Day in 1984

On July 25, history was created as the first woman in the world conducted a space walk today several years ago!

The realm of science has always been intriguing, enigmatic. Wrapped in cosmic mysteries the universe is a big ball of enigma that still piques the interests of many. But, science has always been dominated by males however, women have made their marks and achieved milestones too. Speaking of space, did you know about the first woman who ever walked in space? Yes, the Cosmonaut, Svetlana Savitskaya did her first spacewalk. It was today when she first stepped out into space several decades ago.

On July 25, 1984, Savitskaya created history and became the first woman to do a spacewalk conducting EVA outisde the Salyut 7 space station for nearly three hours and 35 minutes. During her time out in space, she welded metals alongside her fellow cosmonaut Vladimir Dzhanibekov.

Svetlana Savitskaya’s Space Odyssey

39 years ago #Today, Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to perform a spacewalk [read more: https://t.co/nuW38o95Uy] pic.twitter.com/KPvXLgYc5F — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 25, 2023

Savitskya was the second woman in space but the first to walk out. A former aviator, she has several FAI records to her name. Since her childhood, she has been fond of flying. Svetlana Savitskaya right from her budding years always dreamed on soaring high. Like father like daughter, her father too was a decorated fighter pilot in World War II.

Pursuing her dreams of keeping her wings high above, she joined flying schools and became a license. During her car pilot. During her career, she was regarded as a woman with fortitude and steely.

Tal día como hoy, el 25 de julio de 1984, la cosmonauta soviética Svetlana Savitskaya se convierte en la primera mujer que realiza un paseo espacial. Duró 3 horas y 35 minutos. Todo ello fue posible gracias al programa espacial de la URSS desarrollado entre 1957 y 1991. pic.twitter.com/OpmtgDishE — OɾιoƖ Sabata (@oriolsabata) July 25, 2023

In June 1980, she was admitted to the space program and of the nine chosen women, she was the only test pilot. When she stepped out to make history, she was there in space for nearly three hours and 35 minutes.

Later she got married and has one child. She retired in 1993 from the Russian Air Force with a rank of a Major.

Svetlana is also the recipient of Hero of the Soviet Union twice (1982,1984), Orders of Lenin and Order of Badge of Honour as well. She got elected a deputy of the State Duma representing the Communist Party of the Russian Federation in 1996.

