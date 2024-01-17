Home

Women

Who is Tenzin Yangki, Arunachal Pradesh’s First Female IPS Officer?

Who is Tenzin Yangki, Arunachal Pradesh’s First Female IPS Officer?

Tenzin Yangki is an inspiration to several young aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh as she is the first female IPS officer of the state.

Who is Tenzin Yangki, Arunachal Pradesh's First Female IPS Officer

Tenzin Yangki, a resident from Tawang made history when she became the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh. She successfully passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2022 and bagged 545th rank.

Trending Now

Yangki’s journey stands as a true inspiration for all the girls in the state who aspir to achieve what she has.

You may like to read

Meet Tenzin Yangki From Tawang

A trailblazer from the village of Tawang, Tenzin reportedly is the third generation of civil service officers in the family. She is the daughter of Jigmi Choden, who is a 1992 batch Arunachal Pradesh Public Services Commission officer, and the late Thupten Tempa, who was also an Indian Administrative Services officer of the 1989 batch. Her father Tempa was an officer with the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and IAS, before plunging into politics.

Reportedly, Yangki is the granddaughter of the late Nyerpa Khow, who played a crucial role in bringing the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh under Indian rule. Dedication to the country comes inherently to Yangki, who comes from a line of great contributors to India’s growth.

According to the Arunachal Times, Yangki did her schooling and Bachelor’s from Assam and then went on to pursue her Master’s degree in Political Science from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru College, Delhi University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Warwick, England.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.