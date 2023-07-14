Home

Why Are Italians Groping Themselves in Viral Videos? All About The Incident That Has United Italy Like Never Before

The horrifying incident has raised awareness of the pervasive casual sexism in Italy, and in protest of this terrible decision, individuals are posting videos of groping themselves for 10 seconds and less.

If it only lasts a few seconds, is it still considered groping? The question is indeed ridiculous. But if Italian courts are to be believed, it is not a sexual assault if it does not continue for a sufficient amount of time.

A 17-year-old female student was molested by 66-year-old Antonio Avola, a caretaker at a Rome high school, in a school stairway in April of last year. According to the New York Post, the keeper acknowledged doing it but claimed he was simply joking. “Love, you know I was joking,” The caretaker told her when the girl gasped in disbelief.

The judge claimed the groping ‘did not constitute a crime’ because it didn’t go more than 10 seconds. The judge cleared the 66-year-old caretaker of all accusations this week, despite the Roman public prosecutors’ requests for a sexual assault conviction and a nearly four-year prison sentence.

Why Are Italians Groping Themselves in Protest?

Italians have launched a big online protest in response to a judge’s surprising decision that a school caretaker’s groping of a youngster ‘did not last long enough’ to be considered unlawful. In the videos, Italian men and women grope their breasts and chests while staring at the camera, and there is a timer counting down from 10 seconds.

One of the first persons to react aggressively and post videos was the Italian actor Paolo Camilli. Palpata breve, or a quick groping, has been popular in Italy since the verdict, along with the hashtag #10secondi on Instagram and TikTok. At the 9-second mark in some viral video, the aggressor removes their hand and says, “It doesn’t count if it’s under 10 seconds.”

The videos were shared by a number of influencers to convey the powerful message of how prolonged and traumatic those 10 seconds can be.

It should come as no surprise that persons who are harassed are unwilling to report the harassment if judicial decisions and prominent figures demean women.

