Let's examine the causes of the difficulties in conceiving after the age of 40 and offer helpful advice for preserving healthy fertility.

Why is Getting Pregnant After 40 Difficult? 3 Tips to Maintain Healthy Fertility

Pregnancy After 40: The number of women choosing to conceive after the age of 40 has been on the rise, marking a significant shift in societal dynamics. This growing trend can be attributed to the remarkable progress in women’s freedom and equality in most developed countries. These advancements have allowed women to focus on their careers, explore their passions, and fulfil their ambitions before feeling forced to start a family in their early twenties. India.com got in touch with Dr Anu Sadashiv, Reproductive Medicine Specialist at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital KumaraPark Bangalore to recognize the biological factors that can pose challenges during pregnancy at the age of 40.

It is important to understand the biological reasons that might suggest difficulties at this point even though it is still possible to have a healthy pregnancy after the age of 40. These include hormonal imbalances, irregular menstrual periods, and a natural loss in fertility caused by dwindling egg quantity and quality, an increased risk of chromosomal abnormalities, and other factors. Infertility affects 30% of women between the ages of 40 and 44, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WHY IS IT DIFFICULT TO GET PREGNANT AFTER 40?

Age-related Decline in Fertility: Women’s fertility naturally falls with age. This is because there are fewer good eggs available for fertilization. Women have a finite number of eggs when they are born, and as women get closer to menopause, their egg supply declines considerably, decreasing their chances of getting pregnant. Diminished Ovarian Reserve: The diminishing ovarian reserve is one of the significant factors causing decreased fertility beyond age 40. This refers to the reduced number of eggs remaining in a woman’s ovaries. The amount and quality of a woman’s eggs deteriorate with age, as she has a finite number of eggs when she is born. So, by the time a woman is in her 40s, she has fewer surviving eggs, which are more likely to have chromosomal abnormalities. Increased Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities: Chromosome abnormalities in eggs are more likely to occur as women get older. Down syndrome is the most well-known chromosomal anomaly, which is brought on by an extra copy of chromosome 21. After age 35, the chance of becoming pregnant and having a child with Down syndrome or another chromosomal abnormality increases significantly and keeps rising over time. This is one factor that makes getting pregnant after age 40 difficult.

3 TIPS FOR MAINTAINING HEALTHY FERTILITY

Managing Stress Levels: Fertility can be impacted by high-stress levels. A more favourable environment for conception can be achieved by finding healthy stress-reduction techniques, such as mindfulness exercises, regular exercise, hobbies, and asking loved ones for assistance. Consideration of Assisted Reproductive Technologies: After age 40, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), can be suggested to couples having trouble getting pregnant. These methods work by fertilizing eggs outside the body and implanting the resulting embryos into the uterus, thereby preventing some of the challenges imposed by age-related fertility decline. Seeking Professional Help: Women must prioritize their reproductive health and make informed decisions about their fertility options. Consulting with healthcare professionals, such as fertility specialists, can provide valuable insights and personalized guidance. They can offer a range of treatments and interventions tailored to individual needs, increasing the likelihood of successful conception.

Getting pregnant after 40 can be more difficult due to age-related declines in fertility, diminished ovarian reserve, and increased risk of chromosomal abnormalities. However, women who are planning to conceive after the age of 40 should not lose hope. It is still feasible to raise the likelihood of getting pregnant by comprehending the elements that influence fertility and putting specific techniques into practice. A healthy pregnancy may be attained by controlling stress, taking into account assisted reproductive technologies, and getting expert assistance.

