Why is Sudha Murthy Being Trolled And What is The Veg-Non-Veg Spoon Debate?

The 72-year-old philanthropist is being trolled and called out as casteist due to her recent interview where she discussed her food choices.

The renowned author, and philanthropist Sudha Murthy is making headlines for her latest opinions on her food choices. the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, she has always been a woman who spoke her mind and is recent recipient of Padma Bhushan for her relentless contribution in social welfare. Recently, the author appeared on an episode of a food show with in a conversation with food critic Kunal Vijjayakar a where she got candid about her food habits, her life with regard to gastronomy and more. But, some of the choices irked some people and soon the internet was flooded with posts discussing her personal opinions.

Khane Mai Kaun Hai is a famous youtube channel that recently featured the 72-year-old writer. The duo was seen enjoying a lavish spread of Mysuru-cuisine including peanut Koshambir, tender cashew nut and tondli sabzi, raita and South Indian pulao, sweet poli with coconut and jaggery, sabudana and sevai kheer, and akki flour or rice flour roti.

What Sparked the Debate With Sudha Murthy on Vegetarianism?

During the conversation, Murthy explained that she is a pure vegetarian. She said, “I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot!”

Further she added, “I carry a bag full of eatables when I go abroad. I make 25-30 chapatis and take roasted suji so that it is ready to eat when added to hot water. I also carry a cooker. This I learned from my grandmother. No matter which country I go to, I carry my food.”

And this is where the trolling started frome. Twitter is filled with memes and several users have expressed their take on her ideas of culinary practises.

The Veg-Non Veg Spoon Debate

People on the internet seem to have taken a bit of offence when Murthy said that its in head that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. While some simple trolled it, some have gone call her out as casteist. While there is no explicit mention of anysuch thing in the interview, people have expressed their thoughts as per their own interpretation.

People take a jibe at her relation with her son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Someone tell Sudha Murthy not to touch her son-in-law, daughter and their kids. pic.twitter.com/rIdqOnIeL5 — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) July 25, 2023

When there is a troll, there is a meme.

Foreign hotels should introduce such spoon for our sudha simple murthy 😊 pic.twitter.com/wTc6bnIrmW — Dax Patel (@thedaxpatel) July 26, 2023

Some critiques pointed out that Sudha Murthy’s fear of using the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food implied a stereotype often associated with caste-based dietary restrictions. This raised questions about the underlying casteist assumptions in her statements.

how do people still deny vegetarianism being more about caste purity in India when people like Sudha Murty exist crying about “omg muhhh spoon what if it was used for non veg food before eww” https://t.co/jjXeNDx0k5 — ana (@mightbeana) July 25, 2023

With their own interpretations, some of the twitter users also called her casteist.

I’ve always wondered, which vegetarian self-identifies as an impure vegetarian? pic.twitter.com/O1JqLlSJUw — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) July 25, 2023

While many people called her out and trolled her statement, some also took a stand for the author.

Why so much of outrage on this video? Did Sudha Murthy criticised non vegetarian?? She is pure vegetarian and that’s her choice where and what she wants to eat. pic.twitter.com/nWKAWn7mGK — Trupti Garg  (@garg_trupti) July 27, 2023

Several people came out for te writer and said that it what Murthy said is a common practise.

Sudha Murthy ji has the right to eat food she wants & utensils she carries. All over the world many hygiene friendly people carry own water bottles, spoon, towels etc. But

In India Woke/Left agents run constant vile campaigns to target people who don’t agree to their agenda. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 27, 2023

With long threads discussing the remarks of Sudha Murtthy, some expressed it to be intolerance.

All those trolling Mrs #SudhaMurthy should restrain themselves. Why so much of intolerance towards those who are sensitive to living beings. I am surprised, questions r being raised about her strict vegetarianism, even her sarees; by so called feminists. If you expect others to… https://t.co/4Eu2VdKfw6 — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) July 27, 2023

The wife of Infosys founder and billionaire NR Narayana Murthy said that when she travels abroad she seeks vegetarian restaurants or makes her own meals.

