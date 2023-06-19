Home

Women

Women in This Islamic Country Celebrate Divorce Like a Festival, Here’s What Happens at The Party

Women in This Islamic Country Celebrate Divorce Like a Festival, Here’s What Happens at The Party

In Mauritania, it is customary for society to rejoice after a lady has gotten divorced, and these celebrations are nothing short of festivals.

Women in This Islamic Country Celebrate Divorce Like a Festival, Here's What Happens at The Party (Photo Credit: Africa Rebirth)

Did you know that a grand party in Mauritania signify divorce? Divorces are customarily celebrated almost as lavishly as marriages in this nation of Western Africa. the unversed, Mauritania is an independent Islamic republic, which is the 28th biggest nation in the world and the 11th largest in Africa. Mauritania is an Arab nation both politically and culturally, and Arabic is the only language spoken there. Women in this sub-Saharan African nation have a custom of celebrating their divorces.

Contrary to patriarchal ideals, the nation celebrates and honours divorced women instead of looking down on, judging or criticizing them. Divorce has a heavy stigma and is viewed as dishonourable in many cultures. However, in Mauritania, it is not only accepted but rather celebrated as a cause to announce that the lady is once again eligible for marriage. In Mauritania, divorced women are in high demand because, compared to single women, they will be better equipped to navigate their life because of their prior marriage, which gave them experience, maturity, and knowledge.

You may like to read

What Happens Inside The Mauritanian Women Divorce Party?

A divorce party is comparable to a large, lavish Indian wedding and is no less than a celebration. The only exception is that in this instance they are thanking a divorced lady for leaving a bad or sad marriage behind. She is praised for having the bravery to end a relationship that didn’t work out for her and for being prepared to begin the next phase of her life.

The divorced lady dresses to impress and accessories with the finest jewellery, make-up, and henna, just like a bride would for her wedding. After all, divorced women need to be commended for defying social expectations and acting in their own best interests.

Why Did The Mauritanian Society Celebrate Women’s Divorce?

The Mauritanian society gave rise to the custom of celebrating a divorce due to the limited alternatives available to women following a divorce. It also served as a safeguard to prevent divorced women from being negatively impacted by their history or their status as divorcees, as per Africarebirth.com.

In contrast, a divorced guy has a harder time getting married again, especially if he is not wealthy or financially secure. Women in Mauritanian favour single guys. They think that a man’s numerous unsuccessful marriages reveal his incapacity to take responsibility and also show that he is impatient and can be aggressive towards them, the same portal revealed.

A woman starts a new life free from stigma, guilt, and the spectres of broken love. She is not scrutinized for it by society in Mauritania.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.