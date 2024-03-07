By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Women’s Day Special: Story of Sushmita, Rising From Betrayal, Abandonment to Fitness and Self-Love – Exclusive
Women's day is a just one of the many days to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate every big and small achievement. Here is the story of Sushmita who fought all odds and embraced self-love and how!
I went through a tough time when my husband left me, leaving me alone to raise our son. His family criticized me, saying I needed to lose weight, even going so far as to say they would run me over like a dog. Despite all this, I found strength in a fitness community, Cult.
Being a part of this community not only helped me feel better about my appearance but also gave me mental stability and increased confidence. I pursued my MBA and switched jobs to support my family. My parents were always supportive, and now I consider myself the strongest woman in my fitness group. I lift heavy weights and never miss my workouts.
I’ve learned that self-love is crucial. By taking care of myself, I am better able to care for those around me. After the betrayal and abandonment, I focused on my mental and physical well-being. Now, I have a toned body, am mentally resilient, and can handle any challenges that come my way. I’ve become the best version of myself through self-love and care.
