Women’s Day Special: Story of Sushmita, Rising From Betrayal, Abandonment to Fitness and Self-Love – Exclusive

Women's day is a just one of the many days to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate every big and small achievement. Here is the story of Sushmita who fought all odds and embraced self-love and how!

I went through a tough time when my husband left me, leaving me alone to raise our son. His family criticized me, saying I needed to lose weight, even going so far as to say they would run me over like a dog. Despite all this, I found strength in a fitness community, Cult.

Being a part of this community not only helped me feel better about my appearance but also gave me mental stability and increased confidence. I pursued my MBA and switched jobs to support my family. My parents were always supportive, and now I consider myself the strongest woman in my fitness group. I lift heavy weights and never miss my workouts.

I’ve learned that self-love is crucial. By taking care of myself, I am better able to care for those around me. After the betrayal and abandonment, I focused on my mental and physical well-being. Now, I have a toned body, am mentally resilient, and can handle any challenges that come my way. I’ve become the best version of myself through self-love and care.

