Women’s Day Special: The Story of Meghana, First Female Solo Bike Rider From Karnataka Who Carried Her Dreams on Wheels and Made it Her Destiny

A traveller's passion burns with the fire of wanderlust and for Meghana, it was her bike, her saddle bag and one aim in her head. Read this IT techie's journey as a solo women biker who covered over 7500 km and how!

“They say it all starts with a dream and yes, I can’t agree more to it!” says Meghana CR, a techie from the streets of Bengaluru who saw a dream and worked every second to make it true.

Travelling is not just a luxury, not just another vacation, or a break from the hustle world, travelling is an experience of a lifetime waiting to form narratives for people. Such was the experience for Meghana, a woman from Karnataka who found her love in bikes and paved her road wheeling into her dreams. Meghana is the first women solo biker to complete over 7500 km in 60 days in spreading over 31 districts. Travelling for women that too solo is still an emerging trend in India. While it helps make girls take a step towards more independence, it entails certain apprehension in terms of safety too. But, when planned properly nothing can stop you.

India.com got in an exclusive conversation with Meghana to know the moment when she decided to take this adventure, what challenges she faced as a woman and more.

Here is Meghana’s inspiring story to travel the world!

Finding The Bike!

Motorcycling was another passion, rather a dream which miraculously came true in my life. After a couple of bike trips including the famous Ladakh and Khardung-la pass, I decided to explore the beauty of my home state on my bike and all my myself! I was a teen when I first rode a bike, my brother’s Hero Honda Splendor. It was a casual attempt to move the bike from our backyard to the main gate which was about 50-60 meters away, when with very little instructions I took off straight on a road for about 5 minutes and came back home without a fall. Little did I know that I would continue to ride a bike or even become a biker one day. As time went by, the love for motorcycles grew along with me. Whenever a friend, a cousin or a colleague got a new bike, I would not miss a chance to ask for a ride.

I had this dream to explore Karnataka on wheels for a long time. And as I was working on the plan to ride through the country, suddenly one day, I thought why not go around exploring Karnataka on a bike. A thought as exciting as finding something new or falling in love for the first time!

Challenges of a Solo Women Traveller

For women it i never easy. They think of 101 things before planning a thing. Solo travel is surely enriching but one must be thoroughly prepared and this goes for everyone. Meghana too had set some personal benchmarks and principles to enjoy her journey to the fullest and also keep herself safe and sound.

When asked what challenges she faced, Meghana said,” I had a thumb rule to only travel from sunrise to sunset no matter were I am. I planned my day such that I would reach my hotel by sunset anyhow. I carried a book and made a checklist of medicines to carry, casual and warm clothes, essentials cosmetics and most importantly, the IDs and documents. Since this was a solo ride and I would be all by myself, for all the good and the bad, I constantly kept telling myself that I would have to be careful, safe, and strong – mentally and physically.”

Some of them were happy, some of them told me to be ultra careful, some of them even told me to go back home, while some of them asked me why I was doing this and what I would achieve.

It was a dream then which has come true now, making me understand what a dream is – “A dream is a step closer to the destiny!”.

