Women’s Equality Day 2023: Top 10 Empowering Quotes to Share With Your Favourite Women!

Celebrating the fight for their right, women have come a long way. Here are some of the best quotes by women for women to empower and inspire them through the day!

Every year August 26 is commemorated as Women’s Equality Day. As the name says it all, it is a day that puts special emphasis on the right and fight for equality for women. The day is observed to honour the adoption of the 19th Amendment the US Constitution. American women in the early 19th century, couldn’t inherit property and earned half a man’s wages in any available job. This led to a demand for requisite political rights and representation for women.

The day also aims to celebrate the journey and effort of women’s suffrage, and the several hurdles encountered by women all over the world at different places at different point in time. Women have fought a tough battle to gain their rights. And to date their are several incidents that just remind us that somewhere, some women are still fighting for their equality.

Here are some of the best and most empowering quotes to share with your favourite women!

I raise up my voice – not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back – Malala Yousafzai I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power -Beyoncé To be free is not to have the power to do anything you like; it is to be able to surpass the given toward an open future. Simone de Beauvoir Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation —Ruth Bader Ginsburg I can promise you that women working together—linked, informed and educated—can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.—Isabelle Allende If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. —Margaret Thatcher Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women —Maya Angelou No one can make you feel inferior without your consent – Eleanor Roosevelt How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes —Maya Angelou The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any —Alice Walker

