Women

Women’s Reservation Bill: Garlands, Sweets, and A Symbol of Victory, Here is How All Party MPs Unite in Celebration | Watch Video

Women reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after hanging in for 27 long years. This one bill united women MPs from different ideologies and parties for celebration with sweets, garlands and more.

The Indian Parliament passed the landmark Women’s Reservations Bill or Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram on Wednesday. The bill had been hanging on the tables, paperwork and minds of parliamentarians for over 27 years, and on now finally, it was adopted. The women’s reservation bill comes as a big win for all women MPs and politicians who have time and again raised their voices for implementing this bill.

WHAT IS THE WOMEN’s RESERVATION BILL?

The women’s reservation bill had been campaigned for decades to make the Indian political realm more gender inclusive. The bill introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill garnered a cross-party party and 214 lawmakers voted in favour from the upper house. Later it was introduced in a special parliamentary session and then the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill received a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

WOMEN MPs CELEBRATE IN UNISON | WATCH VIDEO

While this is a historic moment that calls for celebration, one cannot help but notice how all the women MPS echoes the same emotions. Despite all the ideological differences, despite several internal and external disputes, despite hailing from different parties, all the women MPs exchanged warm hugs , and distributed sweets all inharmony.

Women were seen expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They honoured him with garlands and the PM also reciprocated with folded hands.

This one bill brought several MPs from different parties together. It is in moments like these that we realise that in the end it is all about working for the larger welfare together.

All women echoes the similar emotions after the bill was passed in the assembly.

WOMEN MPs HAIL THE THE PASSING OF THE BILL

“PM Modi has invited us… The strength of women which was suppressed is coming forward now… I also belong to OBC so the one who would struggle will come up…If a woman works hard she would come up…Our President Droupadi Murmu has done a lot of struggle and hard work that she is holding the position of the country’s President,” says BJP MP Rama Devi.

While the bill has been passed and it marks a moment in history, there is still time till it comes into reality.

