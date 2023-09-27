Home

Women

World’s Oldest Female Ninja Virginia Lenore MacColl, 71, Proves Age is Just a Number And How!

World’s Oldest Female Ninja Virginia Lenore MacColl, 71, Proves Age is Just a Number And How!

Virginia Lenore MacColl, 71 year old woman from the United States has been named the oldest female ninja by Guinness World Records (GWR).

World's Oldest Female Ninja Virginia Lenore MacColl, 71, Proves Age is Just a Number And How!

According to the most recent compilation by Guinness World Records (GWR), Virginia Lenore MacColl, a 71-year-old American, is the oldest female ninja athlete. The video shared by GWR opened with MacColl exhibiting her floor agility by leaping from one platform to another. She was swinging from a bar while carrying her Guinness World Records badge as the video went on. She interspersed portions of her incredible adventure. The caption on the now-viral post read, “Oldest competitive ninja athlete (female) 🥷Competed at the age of 70 years 90 days – Ginny MacColl 🇺🇸. As featured in the new #GWR2024 book out now 📘(sic).”

Trending Now

WATCH Virginia Lenore MacColl’s Viral Video:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

In the video, Virginia Lenore MacColl revealed that she entered the ninja warrior competitions at the age of 66 after being encouraged by her daughter. MacColl mentioned her husband as well, calling him her ‘number one fan,’ she said, “He pushes me to go to every tournament, even if he can’t travel for medical reasons.”

Virginia Lenore MacColl also talked about her eating habits, which are essentially a Mediterranean diet consisting of fish, vegetables, some chicken, and turkey. The 71-year-old ninja athlete also revealed that she avoided dairy and soda and consumed a moderate amount of sugar. Many people praised her and others felt inspired by her.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF NINJA TRAINING?

For excellent mobility and athletic performance, ninja training is essential. Ninja training benefits both children and adults since it develops physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Functional strength is crucial, and ninja warrior training emphasizes this with challenging courses you must complete. Contrary to other sports that could emphasize a certain muscle group

Precision is necessary at a high level in many of the problems that ninja warriors experience throughout training. It resembles a sports player entering a zone. Ninja fighters need to adopt the same mentality.

One of the most important aspects of ninja warrior training is core strength. An athlete’s body will struggle to maintain good posture if their core isn’t strong enough.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES