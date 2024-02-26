WPL 2024: Meet India’s First Ever Women Pitch Curator Jacintha Kalyan – All About Her Journey

From being a receptionist to handling administrative duties to now wearing the hat of a pitch curator, Jacintha Kalyan’s career has certainly been full of wonders. After being associated with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for more than 30 years, Jacintha is now all set to become the first female pitch curator of the country. A paddy farmer’s daughter, Jacintha will oversee the preparations for the pitches in the first leg of this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru.

Legends of the game strolled around while cricketing history was being etched at the iconic ground as Jacintha went about climbing her own ladder quietly on the sidelines.Jacintha left her village Harobele, 80 kilometres away from Bengaluru, to take up a job as a receptionist at the KSCA office at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jacintha hardly had any clue back then that 30 years down the lane, she will be handling the role of a pitch curator.

“I’m not a cricketer, I used to watch the game once in a while. Except fours and sixes, I understood nothing. In 2014, Brijesh (Patel) sir (the then KSCA Secretary) asked me to do some man management of the groundsmen. It took me around 6 months to get used to the role. Then he asked Prashanth (Rao) sir (chief curator) to guide and teach me everything about the art of preparing pitches since he thought I showed interest,” Jacintha was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.